US dismisses China objections to South China Sea mission

Reuters
Nov 29, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST

The US Navy said its guided missile cruiser USS Chancelorsville on Tuesday asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law.

The U.S. Navy on Tuesday dismissed Beijing's protests over a "freedom of navigation operation conducted near a Chinese-held island in the South China Sea, in the latest incident drawing new attention to one of the world's potential military flashpoints.

In an unusual move, the Navy's 7th Fleet issued a rebuttal to China's objections to Tuesday's mission, calling it the latest in a long string of (Chinese) actions to misrepresent lawful U.S. maritime operations and assert its excessive and illegitimate maritime claims in the South China Sea. China claims the area virtually in its entirety.

The Navy said that China's sweeping maritime claims pose a serious threat to the freedom of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations.

As long as some countries continue to claim and assert limits on rights that exceed their authority under international law, the United States will continue to defend the rights and freedoms of the sea guaranteed to all," it said.

China called the action illegal and said it mobilized naval and air asserts to issue warnings and drive off the ship.