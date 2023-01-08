 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Urinating incident: Co-passenger says it was triggering to hear accused's father claim that incident did not happen

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

It was triggering to hear the father of an inebriated man who urinated on a female passenger in an Air India flight claim that the incident did not happen, a co-passenger has said, as he noted that the accused was incoherent and blamed the pilot for the inaction in dealing with the situation.

Dr Sugata Bhattacharjee, a US-based renowned Doctor of Audiology, was seated next to Shankar Mishra who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger during the November 26 Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.

"I would not have been this vocal. I waited but when his father said this did not happen, is what triggered me," Bhattacharjee told PTI in an interview over the phone.

"The dignity of a woman was played with. The Tatas name has been tarnished. It's not a happy story. But at the end of the day, it was a moral call for me, it was morality and I thought it was my moral obligation to stand and make a complaint and I did, he said.

Mishra's father had said in Boisar near Mumbai last week that his son is innocent and that he cannot do such a thing to a woman his mother's age.

Delhi Police arrested Mishra, 34, from Bengaluru after he was traced to that city through technical surveillance. He has been sent to judicial remand for 14 days by a Delhi Court which rejected a plea by police for his custody.