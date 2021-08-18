Urban India’s perception of government’s handling of the pandemic improves: Report

Representative Image

Post the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India, the perception of urban population regarding the Centre’s handling of the pandemic has improved, according to a release by YouGov. However, the worry about the third wave is strong among people, the report said.

The YouGov’s Covid-19 Public Monitor has been tracking public sentiment since the outbreak in 2020. The findings are based on responses collected from 5,977 urban adult individuals between June 1 and July 23, 2021.

Between June 1 and 8, about 56 percent of the respondents said the government’s handling of the rollout of vaccines has been very or somewhat well. With the vaccination drive picking up pace, covering the 18+ population, this number has increased to 64 percent at the end of July (between 16-23 July).

Likewise, the percent of people saying the government is doing a good job in ensuring those infected receive the best healthcare has increased from 54 percent to 61 percent during this period.

The perception regarding the economic situation too has improved, findings show.

Between 1-8 June, 38 percent respondents opined that the government is doing good in protecting jobs and 46 percent felt the same about the government protecting the economy. This number increased to 42 percent and 54 percent by the end of July.

Respondents’ perception of the state government’s handling of the crisis is similar. However, there are differences within regions.

In all, the percentage of respondents saying compared to a month ago the COVID-19 situation in India is getting better has gone up from 68 percent during the first wave in June to 76 percent at the end of July. Despite the improvement in confidence with respect to recovery since June, almost all the respondents are concerned about the third wave to some extent.

About three in ten (29 percent) are extremely concerned, with respondents from east & northeast India most likely to say this than the rest (at 33 percent). While, seven percent of all respondents are not concerned at all. A quarter (24 percent) are ‘somewhat concerned’, with residents of west India more likely than the rest to say this at 29 percent.

On a question--whether the Centre’s management of the pandemic will influence their voting choice in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, 50 percent of the respondents said it is going to affect their choice “very much”; “somewhat” effect (36 percent) and will not influence their decision at all (14 percent).