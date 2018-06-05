UPSC aspirant hangs himself after being denied entry to exam hall in Delhi

A 28-year-old man hanged himself after he was denied entry to a Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination centre for being four minutes late.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, Varun Subhash Chandran, originally a resident of Kumta town in Karnataka, was living in Rajinder Nagar of Delhi for the past one year to pursue higher studies. Son of a retired government officer, Chandran wanted to become a civil officer.

He was supposed to appear for UPSC's preliminary written exam on Sunday morning. However, he went to the wrong examination centre. And when he finally reached the correct one, Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Paharganj, the time was 9.24am. According to the admit card issued by UPSC, no candidate is allowed to enter the examination hall after 9.20am and hence, Chandran was turned away by officials.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Chandran then went back home. Police said one of his friends tried calling him several times but he did not answer. When she visited his home and found the door locked from inside, she panicked and called the landlord and other friends. Police said they received a distress call from the landlord of the house. A police team was dispatched immediately, who broke down the door and found Chandran hanging from a ceiling fan in his room.

The body was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. On further investigation, police found a suicide note in one of his books, where he stated that he was committing suicide because he was denied entry to the UPSC examination. He also apologized for failing his family and friends and wrote: "The more you try to forget me, more happy my soul will be."

Chandran's sister and other relatives came to take back the body to Karnataka on Monday.