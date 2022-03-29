UPSC 2015 topper Tina Dabi is engaged, set to marry Rajasthan cadre IAS officer

IAS officers Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande are now engaged. (Image: @dabi_tina/Instagram)

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, who topped the civil service exams in 2015, is all set to marry colleague Pradeep Gawande – a 2013 batch IAS officer.

The civil servants are engaged and the couple shared photos on Instagram. Both are officers of the Rajasthan cadre.

Dabi, 28, is presently posted as the Joint Secretary Finance (Tax) to the government of Rajasthan while Gawande, 41, is posted as Director of archaeology and museums in the state. He is also a doctor, according to his Instagram profile.

Dabi took to social media today to announce her engagement.

“I am wearing the smile you gave me, fiance,” she wrote on Instagram sharing a photo of her and Gawande. While Dabi wore a red saree, Gawande wore a matching red kurta with pants. She has a whopping 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Gawande too shared the same photo with the same caption on his Instagram account and then posted another picture.

“Together, is my favourite place to be!” he posted with another photo.

The newly engaged couple also shared some more photos on their Instagram stories.

According to a report by livehindustan, the couple will get married on April 22 in Jaipur.

Tina Dabi was previously married to fellow IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, who had secured the second rank in the 2015 UPSC exams – which Dabi topped. They had announced their relationship in 2016 and got married in 2018 before getting divorced in 2020. This is Gawande’s second marriage as well, according to reports.

Dabi, an alumni of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, was in the limelight after becoming the first Dalit to top the civil services exam, that too in her first attempt.

Dabi’s younger sister Ria secured the 15th rank at the UPSC examination last year.