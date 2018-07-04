App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP SC/ST Commission states AMU 'not minority institution', issues notice over quota

UP SC/ST Chairman Commission Brij Lal said various Supreme Court and high court directives have established that the AMU is not a minority institution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Commission today said the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is not a minority institution and issued notice to the varsity, asking to explain why it does not give reservation to the SC/ST communities. The AMU does not reserve seats for SC/ST candidates claiming minority status.

However, UP SC/ST Chairman Commission Brij Lal said various Supreme Court and high court directives have established that the AMU is not a minority institution.

"The AMU is not a minority institution," Brij Lal told reporters here. "I have issued notice to the AMU for not giving reservation to the SC/STs."

He said in the notice, the AMU registrar has been asked to reply by August 8.

"We have asked as to why SC/ST communities have not been given benefits of reservation. Under what circumstances it has been done? "The Supreme Court has not yet passed any order in which the AMU was prevented from providing reservation benefits to SC/STs. In light of HC and SC directives, it has been established that the AMU is not a minority institution," he said.

He said the AMU was like any other central university formed under a Central act and runs on its funds. "Hence, it has to give due reservation."

When asked what will be the course of action if the AMU did not reply within the stipulated time, Brij Lal said the "commission will use its power and issue summon to them.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.