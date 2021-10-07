Lakhimpur Kheri violence case | UP police summon Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra

Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)

Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra has been summoned by UP police as prime accuse in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people died after a speeding SUV was seen crushing protesting farmers, news agency ANI has quoted Lucknow Range IG Laxmi Singh.

"We are also sending summons to the main accused today. We will record his statement. Gathering further evidence on the basis of that," said Lucknow Range IG Laxmi Singh while answering the question of the arrest of Ashish Mishra.

This comes after Supreme court sought a status report by Friday from the Uttar Pradesh government on the accused named by the police in FIR and whether they have been arrested.

The apex court has also sought details of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the judicial enquiry commission, reportedly set up by the state government.

Ashish Mishra and his father MoS Home Ajay Mishra have repeatedly denied the former's involvement in the tragic incident.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3.

Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

An FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) was been registered against the Ashish Mishra and others in the incident in Tikonia police station but no arrests were made.

Farmer leaders had claimed that Ashish was in one of the cars that allegedly knocked down the protesters.

Several farmer organisations are protesting against the passage of three laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 since last November.

The apex court had stayed the implementation of these laws in January.

Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.