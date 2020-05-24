App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP government decides to set up migration commission

Adityanath also directed officials that migrant workers be given insurance so that their life is secured and a scheme be prepared so that these they get job security.

PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday said that it has decided to set up a Migration Commission for employment of migrant labourers and in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while reviewing the lockdown situation in the state directed that a Migration Commission be set up."

"By the efforts of the state government, till now 23 lakh workers and migrants have returned to the state," he said.

Adityanath also directed officials that migrant workers be given insurance, so that their life is secured and a scheme be prepared so that these they get job security.

He had earlier asked officials to do skill mapping of migrant workers so that they can be provided employment once they complete the quarantine period.

The chief minister had directed the officials of police and civic administration to undertake foot patrolling to prevent gathering of crowd at any place.

Officials have been instructed to regularly inspect quarantine centres, community kitchens and COVID-19 hospitals. Adityanath also said that patrolling should also be stepped up to reduce the number of road accidents.

He urged Muslims to celebrate Eid at their homes in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, 15 lakh migrant workers have returned to the state onboard 1,113 trains, Awasthi said.

First Published on May 24, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #UP

