Unresolved legal matter delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition, says MEA

Days after the Centre told the Supreme Court that the extradition order to bring liquor baron Vijay Mallya back to the country has not come into effect, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has come forward to reveal that Mallya's appeal in the top court against extradition orders has been dismissed and that he has exhausted all his appeals.

According to news agency ANI, MEA said that it is in constant touch with the UK court and that his extradition is on halt due to an unresolved legal matter.



After dismissal of Vijay Mallya's appeal against extradition orders, he tried to appeal to Supreme Court which was rejected too. He's exhausted all appeals. We're in constant touch with UK govt. We're told a legal matter has to be resolved without which he can't be extradited:MEA pic.twitter.com/nMtR1upJXG

— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

"After dismissal of Vijay Mallya's appeal against extradition orders, he tried to appeal to the Supreme Court which was rejected too. He's exhausted all appeals. We're in constant touch with the UK govt. We're told a legal matter has to be resolved without which he can't be extradited," said MEA.

MEA on October 5 submitted before the Supreme Court that the extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was ordered by the highest court of the United Kingdom but it has not come into effect yet. The Central government said that it is not aware of the "secret" ongoing proceedings in the UK, which is delaying Mallya's extradition.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ministry, said that the government is neither aware of the nature of the proceedings nor is a party to it in the UK Supreme Court which had cleared the extradition of Mallya to India.

The response came when a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice UU Lalit, asked what's holding back Vijay Mallya’s extradition. The Centre told the bench that nature of extradition proceedings is not known and it's not a party to the case in the UK.

The court took into note that Mallya's lawyer was unable to state by when legal, extradition proceedings will end in the UK, his likelihood to appear before it to pursue the contempt matter. The court has now deferred the hearing of the case to November 2

Mallya continues to be based in the UK since March 2016 and remains on bail for an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

With inputs from ANI.