App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unpaid salaries, mocked as 'chor': Chowkidars trend on social media, but face problems on ground

The union decided to lodge a formal complaint after several chowkidars complained to them

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

A chowkidar union in Punjab has complained to the Election Commission of India (EC) against political parties using and defaming the name of their profession, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The union has stated that people have begun calling them 'chors' (thieves), making it difficult for them to work.

Chowkidar is a sanctioned post under the Village Chaukidari Act of 1870, and comes under the state home department.

Jaswinder Singh Jhande, president of Revenue Chowkidar Society, said they have written against both the BJP and Congress, the report states.

related news

"It is not acceptable to us if some politician uses 'chowkidar' ahead of his/her name, not even PM Narendra Modi," Jhande said, adding that not everyone can be a chowkidar. "Ask us who work the entire night for just Rs 1,250 a month to guard villages in Punjab," he said.

Jhande also said Congress president Rahul Gandhi "cannot call us chor".

"They cannot say 'chowkidar chor hai' because it is degrading our profession. We are not chor, we are imaandaar (honest) who work hard to run our homes," Jhande said, adding that their profession is being used and defamed because of the BJP and Congress' rivalry.

Jhande said they decided to lodge a complaint after several chowkidars complained to the union.

Another report in the newspaper points towards another problem that chowkidars are facing, this time in Jharkhand. According to the report, around 10,000 chowkidars in the state's 24 districts have not been paid their salaries for the past five months, according to Krishna Dayal Singh, president of Jharkhand Rajya Dafadar Chowkidar Panchayat.

"Politicians and government officers get their salaries on time, but think about chowkidars. PM Modi identified himself as a chowkidar, but does he really understand our problems?" Singh asked.

Principal Home Secretary SKG Rahate told the newspaper that allotment of salaries have been issued, but the "whole payment has to be done at the district administration level".

"If there are some special additional funds required, I will have to check," Rahate said.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 08:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

WATCH | RCB Would Like the Conditions to Suit Their Batsmen: Kalra

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Pakistan Seeks 'More Evidence' From India on Jaish Involvement in Pulw ...

Shahdol MP Gyan Singh Raises Banner of Revolt as BJP Gives Ticket to C ...

EC Orders Transfer of Top Cops in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu Cancels Transf ...

India Hammer Canada 7-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah

Watch: First Visuals of India’s ASAT Missile Launch to Shoot Down Li ...

India Open: Sindhu, Praneeth, Srikanth Enter Next Round

Raising Clerical Objections, Not Bothered About National Security: Jai ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Supreme Court bench examines validity of NCLT and NCLAT

Why WhatsApp won't trace origin of message

Wall Street opens flat as global growth worries persist

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Jet Airways shares continue upward march; close over 3% higher

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

In Uttarakhand's hills, BJP's nationalism strikes a chord; voters down ...

With A-SAT test, India takes leap in space defence: Mission Shakti can ...

Vivo V15 review: Big display, great selfies but not a great all-rounde ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

What Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means for Hollywood an ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Shami removes Chris Lynn ...

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.