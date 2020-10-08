Unlock 5.0 rules for Haryana: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on September 30, released guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ which will remain in place till October 31. The guidelines allow for further relaxation of restrictions on activities outside of containment zones.

The government has allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to reopen, with 50 percent capacity, from October 15. Standard operating procedure for the same would be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to take a call on reopening of schools from October 15.

Also read | Unlock 5.0 Guidelines: From cinemas to restaurants; what’s allowed, what isn’t

Easing restrictions on public gatherings, the government has said states can now allow social, cultural and religious congregations involving more than 100 people. However, these events would have to abide by physical distancing and strict safety measures.