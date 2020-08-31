172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|unlock-4-0-maharashtra-releases-fresh-guidelines-allows-inter-district-travel-without-e-pass-5759301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 4.0: Maharashtra releases fresh guidelines, allows inter-district travel without e-pass

Metro rail, malls and educational institutes, however, will continue to remain shut, an order by the state government said.

Moneycontrol News

The Maharashtra government on August 31 released fresh guidelines for easing COVID-19 restrictions across the state and phase-wise opening of lockdown.

Hotels in the state have been allowed to operate with 100 percent capacity while private offices, which were allowed to operate on 10 percent capacity, can now call in 30 percent of their staff.

Group A and B officers of all government offices will work at 100 percent strength across the state.

E-pass system for inter-district travel has also been scrapped by the state government while private and minibuses will also be allowed to operate, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for which will be issued by the state transport commissioner.

Taxis and four-wheelers can run with one driver and three passengers; autorickshaw with two passengers and two-wheelers have been allowed with pillion ride, masks and helmet.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Reopening India

