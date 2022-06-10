English
    Two workers fell into chocolate tank in US. How they were rescued

    The incident took place at the Mars Wrigley candy factory in Pennsylvania.

    AFP
    June 10, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
    The workers were buried waist-deep in chocolate until they were rescued. (Representational image)

    Two people were rescued Thursday after falling into a tank of chocolate at a Mars Wrigley candy factory in Pennsylvania, US media reported.

    The two were unable to get out of the tank, where they reportedly stood waist-deep in chocolate until they were rescued, according to the reports.

    Emergency responders had "to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out," Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told CNN.

    Local media footage of the scene showed multiple police and emergency vehicles outside the factory owned by the confectionary giant in the town of Elizabethtown, in the east of the northeastern US state.

    The workers were taken to hospital but their conditions are unknown, local media said.
