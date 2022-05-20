US town forced to shut after its only clerk quits over denied vacation

Passadumkeag town in Maine. (Image credit: Passadumkeag/Facebook)

A town in the United States has been forced to shut down after the resignation of its only clerk, according to a report in Maine-based newspaper The Bangor Daily News.

Christen Bouchard, who was responsible for registering vehicles and maintaining other important records in Passadumkeag town, quit her job after she was refused a two-week leave, the report said. She was told there was no one to assume charge in her absence.

The town office was closed to the public after Bouchard quit. Only Treasurer Barbara Boyer has been coming in to collect taxes.

Passadumkeag, with a population of 350, also does not have a school administration official, an animal control officer and a code enforcement, according to The Independent.

Brad McKechnie, Passadumkeag, first selectman (a member of board of officials), said the town had been "left in a mess from years of neglect".

"We are doing as much as we can to get our town back in order,” he told the The Bangor Daily News. "I do believe in time with the team we have, we will get Passadumkeag back in order and looking good, but it will take a bit and is going to be a challenge for sure.”

McKechnie claimed that he was unaware that Bouchard had put in a leave request.

Meanwhile, the former clerk detailed how taxing her job had been. “I came in on my days off to complete certain tasks, because 16 hours a week is just not enough to do everything that needed to be done over there,” she told the newspaper.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes