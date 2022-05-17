Watch: US cab driver kicks out passenger for racist comment

(Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Facebook by James Bode)

A cab driver in the United States earned praise on social media for kicking out a passenger who made a racist comment.

The driver, James W Bode, shared dashcam footage of the incident on his Facebook account.

Bode had picked up a passenger named Jackie from outside a bar in Catasauqua in Pennsylvania.

The video showed him greeting her as she entered her car. Then the woman said something that made Bode uncomfortable.

“Oh, you’re like, a white guy," she said.

Confused, Bode asked her: “What’s that?”

“Are you a white guy?” the woman added. Then, she touched him on his shoulder and said: “You are like, a normal guy, like, you speak English?”

Bode then asked her to get out of his car. “I’m going to cancel the ride. That’s inappropriate. It’s completely inappropriate. If somebody was not white sitting in this seat, what would be the difference?"

Then, the woman's companion entered the car. When the driver repeated himself, he began abusing him and threatened to punch him.

After the confrontation, the two of them left the car. The man slammed the door.

Bode proceeded to file a complaint with the police.

"There was a police report filed (only because of the assault threat) not sure if that will do anything...if you make me feel uncomfortable, I will absolutely do the same especially in my car or property," he said in another Facebook post.

Social media users praised Bode for taking a stand against racism -- a systemic problem in the US.

"He deserves an award and a seat in Congress," said Democrat strategist Adam Parkhomenko.



"This should be how everyone responds to racism. That’s how we get rid of it. That’s really it. It’s that simple," said writer Akilah Hughes.









Another user said the episode exemplified the saying that "silence is consent".

"Had he (the driver) chosen to take the ride and remain silent, the racists would've assumed he was just like them. This is why we have to speak up every time," they added.

Lyft, the company with which Bode works, said it was grateful to him for quickly shutting down hate and upholding its no-tolerance policy against discrimination.



