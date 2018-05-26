United opposition will oust BJP from power at Centre: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today exuded confidence that a united opposition will oust the BJP-led government at the Centre, which he described as a "total failure on all counts".

Talking to reporters during his roadshow here, he said the anti-BJP forces were coming together and would throw the saffron party out of power since the people were completely fed up with it.

"People want change, they want a future, they want a government that delivers," Singh said, adding that the Narendra Modi government would "bear the consequences" of its "ill-conceived" policies in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The economy has been destroyed, industry is fleeing, law and order has collapsed, prices of diesel, petrol and other essentials were out of control. Nobody wants such an India, he said.

The chief minister said the problems faced by the country under the Modi government were immense and people are not willing to give another chance to them.

People want a progressive India, with credible institutions which were not under the control of a party, he said.