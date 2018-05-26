App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 26, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

United opposition will oust BJP from power at Centre: Amarinder Singh

Talking to reporters during his roadshow here, he said the anti-BJP forces were coming together and would throw the saffron party out of power since the people were completely fed up with it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today exuded confidence that a united opposition will oust the BJP-led government at the Centre, which he described as a "total failure on all counts".

Talking to reporters during his roadshow here, he said the anti-BJP forces were coming together and would throw the saffron party out of power since the people were completely fed up with it.

"People want change, they want a future, they want a government that delivers," Singh said, adding that the Narendra Modi government would "bear the consequences" of its "ill-conceived" policies in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The economy has been destroyed, industry is fleeing, law and order has collapsed, prices of diesel, petrol and other essentials were out of control. Nobody wants such an India, he said.

The chief minister said the problems faced by the country under the Modi government were immense and people are not willing to give another chance to them.

People want a progressive India, with credible institutions which were not under the control of a party, he said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.