Stark satellite photos show heatwave impact on UK

Satellite images from NASA present a stark picture of the United Kingdom's once lush landscape. The country is battling an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius for the first time.

The photos, obtained using NASA Worldview, show how dramatically UK has changed in just a year.

The first photo, taken in July last year, shows a green UK. In the photo taken this year, the country appeared dry and brown.

Record temperatures have caused fires to erupt in parts of the UK. Earlier this month, a blaze occurred in grasslands outside London. Several people had to be evacuated.

Many other countries in Europe are burning too. Greece is presently fighting three major wildfires, news agency AFP reported. Temperatures in the country are expected to shoot up to 42 degrees Celsius.

In Portugal and Spain, more than 1,700 people have died in the extreme heat, according to the World Health Organization.

The global health agency said that exposure to extreme heat "often exacerbates pre-existing health conditions" and noted that "individuals at either end of life’s spectrum – infants and children, and older people – are at particular risk".

In Italy, 16 cities are on red alert for heatwave.

Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves more intense and frequent.

"The situation is much worse than expected, even if we were expecting temperature anomalies with our long-term forecasts," Jesus San Miguel, coordinator the European Forest Fire Information System, told AFP. "Ignition is caused by people (but) the heatwave is critical, and clearly linked to climate change," he said.

(With inputs from AFP)