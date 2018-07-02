App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union minister Anupriya Patel calls for reservation for Dalits, backward communities in judiciary

She said that adequate representation of the Dalits and backward communities is yet to be ensured.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Anupriya Patel today called for reservation for Dalits and backward communities in the judiciary.

"Adequate representation of the Dalits and backward communities is yet to be ensured. There should be All India Judicial Services on the lines of the UPSC. We have to wage a second freedom struggle, and that will be through votes," the Union minister of state for health and family welfare told a gathering to mark the 69th birth anniversary of her father and Apna Dal(Sonelal) stalwart Sonelal Patel.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

"Today Apna Dal(S) is an ally of the BJP both in state and at the Centre. This is beginning of the fulfilment of dreams of Sonelal Patel. Today is being celebrated as Jan Swabhiman Diwas. Sonelal Patel had dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of Dalits, oppressed and the backward community. He had always laid emphasis on organised struggle and with this mantra we will move ahead," Anupriya Patel said.

She thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for participating in the programme. Party MLC and Anupriya Patel's husband Ashish Singh Patel and party spokesperson Arvind Sharma were also present on this occasion.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 10:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

