Union Budget 2021 | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines

The survey also argued that India's sovereign credit ratings did not reflect its true fundamentals.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on February 1. She has announced a package of 2,23,846 crores for the Health and Wellbeing Sector, of which Rs 35,000 crores will be allocated for COVID-19 vaccines. Two more COVID-19 vaccines are expected soon, she added.

Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here

The FM said: “India has two (coronavirus) vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not only her own citizens against COVID-19, but also those of 100 or more countries. It has added comfort to know that two more vaccines are also expected soon.”

Sitharaman added: “India now has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates of 112 per million population and one of the lowest active cases of about 130 per million. This has laid the foundation for the economic revival we see today.”

She further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre "is committed to provide more funds, if required".

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Additionally, the pneumococcal vaccine, which is limited to only five states at present, will be rolled out across the country. This will avert more than 50,000 child deaths annually, the Finance Minister informed.

Per expectations, the FY22 outlay for the Health and wellbeing sector is up 137 percent to Rs 2.2 lakh crores.