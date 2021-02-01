Union Budget 2021: A list of key income tax updates announced by FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on February 1, announcing a slew of measures for investors, depositors and taxpayers alike.

The minister disappointed the salaried middle class which was expecting changes in income tax slabs, she, however, did propose steps that would reduce the compliance burden.

Some of the key tax updates announced in Union Budget 2021 are:

To decrease the compliance burden, senior citizens aged 75 years and above who only have pension and interest income have been exempted from filing income tax returns.

“We shall reduce the compliance burden on our senior citizens who are 75 years of age and above. For senior citizens who only have pension and interest income, I propose exemption from filing their income tax return,” the minister said.

To reduce litigation for small taxpayers, she proposed a dispute resolution committee that will be "faceless" to ensure efficiency and transparency. Anyone with a taxable income of up to Rs 50 lakh and disputed income up to Rs 10 lakh will be eligible to approach the committee.

A faceless income tax appellate tribunal has been proposed by Sitharaman, who has announced that the time limit for reopening tax assessments would be reduced to three years from six years.

The minister announced the extension of Rs 1.5 lakh deduction on payment of interest for affordable housing loans by a year. The time period of taking loans to buy affordable houses has been changed from March 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022. This will help homebuyers avail additional tax benefits of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80EEA of the Income Tax Act.

Speaking on Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP), the minister said: “In order to rationalise taxation of ULIP, it is proposed to allow tax exemption for maturity proceed of the ULIP having annual premium up to Rs 2.5 lakh. However, the amount received on death shall continue to be exempt without any limit on the annual premium. The cap of Rs 2.5 lakh on the annual premium of ULIP shall be applicable only for the policies taken on or after 01.02.2021.”

Providing relief to non-resident Indians (NRIs) from double taxation on retirement benefit account, Sitharaman said , “In order to remove the genuine hardship faced by the NRIs in respect of their income accrued on foreign retirement benefit account due to mismatch in taxation, it is proposed to notify rules for aligning the taxation of income arising on foreign retirement benefit account.”

She has also proposed to double the limit for exemption from tax audit to Rs 10 crore turnover for companies doing most of their business through digital modes. Serious tax offences of concealment of income of over Rs 50 lakh can be reopened after 10 years.