Undeterred by Rafale controversy, France pitches for fighter jets for Indian Navy: Report

The Indian Navy is looking to find new jets for its indigenous aircraft carrier under construction in Kochi. The requirement is for 57 jets. France is pitching Rafale Marine, the fighter jet, as a contender for the Indian Navy’s requirement, reports The Economic Times.

Undettered by the controversy over the Rafale deal, France is confident about its prospects for a deal with the Indian Navy.

Rear Admiral Gilles Boidevezi, in-charge of foreign relations for the French Navy, told the paper that Rafale has demonstrated its ability to operate from foreign carriers. “The Rafale went to the United States and was deployed on American aircraft carriers,” said Boidevezi. “The Rafale was perfectly integrated with the US carriers and has shown its capability to work with non-French platforms,” he added.

The current Rafale offer sees no impact due to the earlier deal for 36 planes the air force had ordered. In fact, several rounds of talks had taken place with Indian Navy regarding the Rafale offer, industry sources revealed.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to be in Paris from October 11 for a bilateral meeting. During this meet, it is expected that she will be briefed on all ongoing projects, including Scorpene submarines and progress on Rafale production.

Until now, the navy has used Russian MiG 29 K jets. However, it wants to shift to a new aircraft due to several technical problems with the fleet.

There seems to be a straight contest between the Boeing-made F/A 18 Super Hornet and the Rafale Marine for this deal.

However, both the F/A 18 and Rafale Marine fighter jets have been operating from aircraft carriers but are rigged for catapult launches. This may pose problems for India as the Navy uses the ski-jump system, which involves a runway that curves upward.

According to sources, the French side has conducted extensive tests and software analysis on the Rafale to show that it can operate with a meaningful load from ski-jump carriers.

The tenders for the contract are expected to be issued shortly.