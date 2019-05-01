UN decision to declare Masood Azhar as global terrorist big success for India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the UN decision to declare Masood Azhar as a global terrorist is a big success for India's efforts to root out terrorism and proved that the country's voice can no longer be ignored on the global stage.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that a consensus has developed in the world on designating Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Der aye, durust aye (Better late than never)," Modi said at an election rally.

"It is a big success for India's efforts since long to root out terrorism," he said.

India's voice is being heard globally and its views can no longer be ignored. This has been proved today, the PM said.

He said under the previous "remote-controlled" government, even the voice of the prime minister was not heard, but now, the voice of 130 crore Indians is making an impact at the United Nations.

"I want to say it loud and clear that this is just the beginning. Wait for happens next," Modi said.

The prime minister said he was thankful to the world community for standing with India in its fight against terrorism.

He said that a small section in Pakistan which wants a bright future for their country has started openly speaking out against terrorism.

The PM referred to the surgical strike and the air strike in Balakot and said that with today's development, the nation is witnessing India's diplomatic victory.

Targeting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, "When we were working towards this, the 'naamdar' (dynast) was expressing his happiness through his tweets. One section was very happy and they were mocking Modi. I want to tell them today that this is not just Modi's success, it is the success of the whole country and its 130 crore people.

"I hope they will celebrate today also. For every Indian, no matter their ideology, it is a day of pride," he added.