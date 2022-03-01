Ukrainian farmer's video towing a Russian tank with tractor has 4.6 million views

Ukraine Russia war: An Ukrainian man was seeing towing a Russian tank with a tractor. (Twitter/JohnnyMercerUK)

A Ukrainian farmer tows away a Russian military tank with his tractor as a man, possibly responsible for the vehicle, runs alongside it, is one of the latest videos from the war-torn nation to go viral on social media.

It is not clear where the video is from but visuals show the tank was being towed on a desolate dirt road as a bystander records the bizarre incident while saying something in Ukrainian. A woman is also heard bursting into laughter in the background and the man tries to catch up with the farmer.



No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well.

Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today pic.twitter.com/exutLiJc5v — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) February 27, 2022

The 7-second video was shared by British Conservative politician and Member of Parliament for Plymouth Moor View Johnny Mercer on Twitter along with thousands of other users who were amused by the clip.

"No expert, but the invasion doesn't seem to be going particularly well. Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today," the caption read. The short clip has been viewed a whopping 4.6 million times already.

This latest incident comes after several citizens have confronted Russian military tanks trying to stop them from passing through.

Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba also shared the video praising his countrymen.

“If true, it’s probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer… Ukrainians are tough cookies indeed,” the tweet read.



None of this is funny. NONE of this. But that said ~ in the spirit of “OMG what badasses these beyond brave Ukranian people are” … this made me smile.

— Still “Trying” 2 Remain an Eternal Optimist (@Flywriter2) February 27, 2022

See some more replies and reactions:

This incident is one of the many brave acts to be reported from violence-hit Ukraine.

Thousands of defiant Ukrainians have refused to surrender or evacuate and are fighting on the ground fearlessly, facing Russians and attacking them with homemade weapons like Molotov cocktails. 13 soldiers on ‘Snake Island’ refused to surrender and hurled expletives at Russians before getting killed.