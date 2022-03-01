English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Ukrainian farmer's video towing a Russian tank with tractor has 4.6 million views

    Ukraine-Russia war: It is not clear where the video is from but visuals show the tank was being towed on a desolate dirt road as a bystander records the bizarre incident.

    Stella Dey
    March 01, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
    Ukraine Russia war: An Ukrainian man was seeing towing a Russian tank with a tractor. (Twitter/JohnnyMercerUK)

    Ukraine Russia war: An Ukrainian man was seeing towing a Russian tank with a tractor. (Twitter/JohnnyMercerUK)


    A Ukrainian farmer tows away a Russian military tank with his tractor as a man, possibly responsible for the vehicle, runs alongside it, is one of the latest videos from the war-torn nation to go viral on social media.

    It is not clear where the video is from but visuals show the tank was being towed on a desolate dirt road as a bystander records the bizarre incident while saying something in Ukrainian. A woman is also heard bursting into laughter in the background and the man tries to catch up with the farmer.

    The 7-second video was shared by British Conservative politician and Member of Parliament for Plymouth Moor View Johnny Mercer on Twitter along with thousands of other users who were amused by the clip.

    "No expert, but the invasion doesn't seem to be going particularly well. Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today," the caption read. The short clip has been viewed a whopping 4.6 million times already.

    Close

    Related stories

    This latest incident comes after several citizens have confronted Russian military tanks trying to stop them from passing through.

    Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba also shared the video praising his countrymen.

    “If true, it’s probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer… Ukrainians are tough cookies indeed,” the tweet read.

    See some more replies and reactions:



    This incident is one of the many brave acts to be reported from violence-hit Ukraine.

    Thousands of defiant Ukrainians have refused to surrender or evacuate and are fighting on the ground fearlessly, facing Russians and attacking them with homemade weapons like Molotov cocktails. 13 soldiers on ‘Snake Island’ refused to surrender and hurled expletives at Russians before getting killed.

    On Monday, a Ukrainian man carried a deadly landmine across the road to the nearby woods in a show of exemplary courage shown by citizens across the country as Russian forces invade the former Soviet republic for the sixth day.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #farmer steals Russian tank #Russia #Russian invasion #russian tank #tractor #Ukraine #Ukraine farmer #Ukraine farmer tows tank #Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy #Ukraine Russia war #Vladimir Putin #Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 02:55 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.