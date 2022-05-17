English
    Ukraine village flooded intentionally to prevent Russian attack

    Ukrainian forces opened a dam early in the war in Demydiv, causing the Irpin River to flood the village and thousands of acres around..

    Reuters
    May 17, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
    A water pump station is seen at a flooded area after Ukrainian military forces opened a dam to flood an residencial area in order to stop advance of Russian forces.

    The intentional flooding of a small village north of Kyiv that created a quagmire and submerged cellars and fields, but prevented a Russian attack on the capital, was worth all the sacrifice, residents said.

    Ukrainian forces opened a dam early in the war in Demydiv, causing the Irpin River to flood the village and thousands of acres around. The move has since been credited with stopping Russian soldiers and tanks from breaking through Ukraine's lines.

    "Of course, it was good," said a man who lives in the village, but would not reveal his name.

    "What would have happened if they (Russian forces) …. were able to cross the little river and then went onto Kyiv?"

    More than a third of some fields have been flooded, said another man, who also did not reveal his name.

    Some two months later, people in the village were still dealing with the aftermath of the flooding, using inflatable boats to move around and planting whatever dry swaths of lands were left with flowers and vegetables.

    Children were left with wetlands to use as playgrounds.

    The Russian invasion, now in its third month, has claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and reduced cities to rubble.

    Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

    Over the weekend, Russia pummelled positions in the east of Ukraine on Sunday, seeking to encircle Ukrainian forces in the battle for Donbas.



    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine #ukraine flood #ukrainians flood village
    first published: May 17, 2022 11:05 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.