Watch: On-board IndiGo, Smriti Irani's 4-language welcome for Indians evacuated from Ukraine

Ukraine-Russia: Smriti Irani welcomed Indians who returned on an IndiGo flight. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @smritiirani)

As Indian nationals returned from Ukraine by special flights arranged as part of Operation Ganga -- India's evacuation mission for its nationals stranded amid Ukraine-Russia conflict -- several Union Ministers were seen welcoming them on Wednesday with slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Long live mother India)" and "Vande Mataram (Praise to the motherland)".

Among them was Union Minister Smriti Irani who welcomed the returning Indians in four languages. Using the public address system in one of the flights which landed in Delhi, Irani spoke in Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, and Marathi.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Irani can be seen welcoming the students inside an IndiGo airlines aircraft. She said the evacuated Indians have shown "exemplary courage" in the "most challenging of times".

"I am grateful for your resilience, for your courage and patience," she said with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Of the estimated 20,000 Indians, including students, who were trapped in Ukraine at the start of the Russian offensive there, 60 per cent have crossed Ukrainian borders and are safe with efforts underway to rescue the remaining people, the Centre told the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

The central government has told the high court that under 'Operation Ganga', in addition to commercial aircrafts, Indian Air Force flights have also been pressed into operation to evacuate the Indians who have crossed into Romania, Poland, Hungary and other neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

With regard to the students stranded in war-hit Kharkiv, the government said the situation there was volatile as the city was under heavy shelling and it was, therefore, "advisable for our students to stay put wherever they are for their physical safety".