'Women, children first': Gloomy scenes at Ukraine stations as people wait for trains

Ukraine Russia war: People wait to board a evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station.

At the Lviv train station in Ukraine, gloomy faces of citizens abound. They don’t know when the next train is going to come or when will they be able to evacuate. Serpentine queues of thousands, especially women and children, are a common sight at railway stations in Ukraine capital Kyiv, Lviv and other cities as people with bare minimum belongings wait for their turn to hop on an evacuation train.

People rush to platforms, crossing railway tracks on foot as they hear the announcement for the next train to the Polish border out of the violence-hit cities.

Preference is being given to women and children to board the trains first. Railway officials and volunteers are seen announcing that women and children will be boarding the trains first. The men will be left behind, for now.

People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, wait in a crowded underpass at Lviv train station to catch a train to Poland.

Desperate mothers with young children, toddlers and infants are seen getting restless as they plead to get on trains. One woman with an infant refuses to leave without her husband who was not allowed to board the train, an emotional video shared by CNN shows.



Scene at the train station across the border in Poland. Women, children and foreigners have been on this train for 26 hours to go 60 miles from Lviv pic.twitter.com/13mqKNtZIo

Children are seen being pulled up by their jackets by officials as they rush through the evacuation to get moving as soon as possible.

Overwhelmed women and children are seen breaking down into tears as chaos ensues at the Lviv station. Many don’t want to leave without their male family members as they make desperate pleas for their admission on the trains. Many have travelled for days to reach the station only to keep waiting for several more hours. There are chances that they may not be able to leave Lviv anytime soon. Till then, the train stations will be homes for the thousands waiting for their turn huddled in blankets as temperatures inch close to zero degrees.

Lviv is the capital of western Ukraine and is located 64km east of the Polish border.

People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cross train tracks to get to a train leaving for Poland, at the train station in Lviv.

As people tried to make it to trains with desperate pleas for help, pandemonium ensues. Women cry as they see a train leave that marks more uncertainty and a longer wait for the next one. The train departs crammed with exhausted people in a faint ray of hope for the occupants.

Visuals show how platforms have turned into bottlenecks with people were scrambling to use the restroom or to get to officials for some clarity on evacuation. The sights are heart-rending.

A family who fled Russia’s military campaign against Ukraine waits at a train station hoping to board a train to Poland, in Lviv.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day today with violence refusing to cease in several parts of the war-torn former Soviet republic.

More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion last week, the United Nations said. Ukraine has reported 352 civilian deaths in the violence which includes 14 children.