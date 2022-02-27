English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch how Ukraine's Tiananmen Square-style 'tank man' blocked Russian convoy

    Ukraine Russia war: The 28-second clip shot by bystanders shows the man defiantly standing in front of a Russian convoy as several tanks pass through.

    Stella Dey
    February 27, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST
    The Ukrainian 'tank man', reminiscent of Tiananmen Square, stood defiantly in front of a convoy of Russian military vehicles. (@tweetsNV)

    The Ukrainian 'tank man', reminiscent of Tiananmen Square, stood defiantly in front of a convoy of Russian military vehicles. (@tweetsNV)


    Ukraine found its own Tiananmen Square ‘tank man’ on Saturday when a civilian confronted a moving Russian military convoy and stood his ground, a stunning video shows in the latest display of exemplary courage from the war-torn nation. The heroic incident happened in Ukraine’s Bakhmach when the man risked his life to defy Russians.

    The visuals, shared on social media, are reminiscent of the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 when a man stepped in front of Chinese tanks without a second thought during pro-democracy protests in China.

    The 28-second clip shot by bystanders shows the man defiantly standing in front of the convoy as several tanks pass through. Even as one tank tries to swerve out of the man’s way, the brave, unidentified man continues to walk towards the tank showing his anger as he swings his fists at the tank.

    The people shooting the video on the otherwise desolate road (barring the Russian convoy) are heard gasping as the man jumps in front of the military vehicles.

    Soon after the video went viral, Twitter users dubbed him ‘tank man’ as the daring stunt bore resemblance to a solitary man standing in front of a convoy of Chinese military tanks in the Tiananmen Square decades ago, refusing to let them pass. The photograph from the student-led protests has become a symbol of courage for citizen movements across the world.

    Ukraine has been braving the Russian invasion fearlessly with many citizens refusing to surrender or evacuate the violence-hit cities. Armed with home-made Molotov cocktails, residents are taking on Russian tanks on the street.

    In another incident, an unidentified woman was heard telling an armed Russian soldier on video: "Put sunflower seeds in your pockets so they grow on Ukraine soil when you die."
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Russia #Russian convoy #Tiananmen Square #Tiananmen Square tank man #Ukraine #Ukraine Russia war #Ukraine Tank Man
    first published: Feb 27, 2022 03:56 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.