Watch how Ukraine's Tiananmen Square-style 'tank man' blocked Russian convoy

The Ukrainian 'tank man', reminiscent of Tiananmen Square, stood defiantly in front of a convoy of Russian military vehicles. (@tweetsNV)

Ukraine found its own Tiananmen Square ‘tank man’ on Saturday when a civilian confronted a moving Russian military convoy and stood his ground, a stunning video shows in the latest display of exemplary courage from the war-torn nation. The heroic incident happened in Ukraine’s Bakhmach when the man risked his life to defy Russians.

The visuals, shared on social media, are reminiscent of the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 when a man stepped in front of Chinese tanks without a second thought during pro-democracy protests in China.

The 28-second clip shot by bystanders shows the man defiantly standing in front of the convoy as several tanks pass through. Even as one tank tries to swerve out of the man’s way, the brave, unidentified man continues to walk towards the tank showing his anger as he swings his fists at the tank.

The people shooting the video on the otherwise desolate road (barring the Russian convoy) are heard gasping as the man jumps in front of the military vehicles.

Soon after the video went viral, Twitter users dubbed him ‘tank man’ as the daring stunt bore resemblance to a solitary man standing in front of a convoy of Chinese military tanks in the Tiananmen Square decades ago, refusing to let them pass. The photograph from the student-led protests has become a symbol of courage for citizen movements across the world.

Ukraine has been braving the Russian invasion fearlessly with many citizens refusing to surrender or evacuate the violence-hit cities. Armed with home-made Molotov cocktails, residents are taking on Russian tanks on the street.

In another incident, an unidentified woman was heard telling an armed Russian soldier on video: "Put sunflower seeds in your pockets so they grow on Ukraine soil when you die."