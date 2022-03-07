English
    Ukraine-Russia war: Indian student who was shot in Kyiv arrives in Delhi on IAF flight

    Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh and around 200 Indians, mainly students, also returned to India on the flight that landed at 6.15 pm, officials said.

    PTI
    March 07, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST
    Source: ANI


    An IAF flight carrying Indian student Harjot Singh, who was shot in Ukrainian capital Kyiv a few days ago, landed at the Hindon airbase here on Monday evening, officials said.

    Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh and around 200 Indians, mainly students, also returned to India on the flight that landed at 6.15 pm, they said.

    V K Singh was in Poland to facilitate the evacuation of students.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

    Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

    On February 27, 31-year-old Harjot Singh, along with his two friends, boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv.

    He was shot four times, including in his chest.

    Harjot Singh’s family in Delhi had told PTI on Sunday that they were “very, very happy” that he was returning and were eagerly awaiting his arrival.

    The Ministry of External Affairs had on Friday announced that the government would bear medical expenses of Harjot Singh.


    On March 1, medical student Naveen SG from Karnataka was killed in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and his peers.

    Eight flights with more than 1,500 Indians will operate from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to India on Monday, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 06:49 pm
