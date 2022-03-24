Ukraine President’s ‘come out of homes’ appeal in first English address as Russian invasion clocks 1 month

Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the world to help stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine completed a month today in a grim milestone as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his daily address, switched to English for the first time invoking everyone to stop the war.

“The war of Russia is not only the war against Ukraine. Its meaning is much wider. This is only the beginning of Russia on the Ukrainian land,” Zelensky started in English adding that Russia is trying to “defeat the freedom of all people in Europe, of all the people in the world”.

“It tries to show only crude and cruel forces matter. It tries to show that people do not matter as well as everything else that makes us people,” Zelensky said in a stinging attack on its neighbour.

Watch the nearly 2-minute English address here:

He went on to thank everyone who supported Ukraine and urged that the world must put an end to the war.

“One month already. That long. It breaks my heart; it breaks the hearts of all people on the planet.”

Zelensky then proceeds to appeal to everyone on the planet to help put an end to the bloodshed by showing their support in their town squares and cities.

“…I ask u to stop the war and stand against the war. Show your standing. Come out of your offices, your schools, your homes and your universities… Come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life,” the former comedian appealed.

“Come to your squares and streets make yourself visible and say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters and Ukraine matters,” he said adding that from this day onwards as the invasion clocks 30 days, everyone must come together as one in their cities to put an end to the war that has claimed the lives of thousands and caused an exodus of Ukrainian civilians from their homes.