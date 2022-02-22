Ukraine crisis: India calls for restraint, says de-escalation a priority

Russian President Vladimir Putin

The crisis in Ukraine has rapidly developed over the past few hours, and the tremors are being felt in India. Today, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador TS Tirumurti spoke at the UNSC briefing.

At the UN address, Ambassador Tirumurti said, "We have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine , including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by the Russian Federation. The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region."

He went on to reiterate what India's position has been, which Russia had previously called as 'balanced and independent'. He added that India calls for 'restraint on all sides'. For India, he said the immediate priority is 'de-escalation of tensions', while taking into account the 'legitimate security interests of all countries'. India said the de-escalation shold also aim towards securing long term peace, and stability in the region and beyond.

Amid all the noise over impending sanctions and the alleged Russian move to send troops into the rebel region, India said the issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

Ambassador Tirumurti added, "We need to give space to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties which seek to diffuse tensions... We cannot afford to have a military escalation."

The need to safeguard the interests of Indians also figured in India's UNSC address. Ambassador Tirumurti conveyed to the Council that over 20,000 Indian students and nationals are in different parts of Ukraine, including the border areas. Their well-being should be a matter of priority for the Indian Government.

India concluded its address by calling all sides to maintain peace and exercise restraint. This, even as diplomatic efforts need to be intensified for an amicable solution soon, Ambassador Tirumurti added.