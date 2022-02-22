English
    Ukraine crisis: India calls for restraint, says de-escalation a priority

    As the West simmers over Russia's actions in Ukraine, India has called for 'restraint' and 'de-escalation of tensions'. Underscoring its priority to safeguard Indians in Ukraine, India's UN Ambassador Tirumurti said diplomacy is the way out of this tense situation.

    February 22, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin


    The crisis in Ukraine has rapidly developed over the past few hours, and the tremors are being felt in India. Today, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador TS Tirumurti spoke at the UNSC briefing.

    Follow our LIVE coverage of the Russia-Ukraine Crisis here

    At the UN address, Ambassador Tirumurti said, "We have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine, including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by the Russian Federation. The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region."

    He went on to reiterate what India's position has been, which Russia had previously called as 'balanced and independent'. He added that India calls for 'restraint on all sides'. For India, he said the immediate priority is 'de-escalation of tensions', while taking into account the 'legitimate security interests of all countries'. India said the de-escalation shold also aim towards securing long term peace, and stability in the region and beyond.

    Amid all the noise over impending sanctions and the alleged Russian move to send troops into the rebel region, India said the issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

    Ambassador Tirumurti added, "We need to give space to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties which seek to diffuse tensions... We cannot afford to have a military escalation."

    The need to safeguard the interests of Indians also figured in India's UNSC address. Ambassador Tirumurti conveyed to the Council that over 20,000 Indian students and nationals are in different parts of Ukraine, including the border areas. Their well-being should be a matter of priority for the Indian Government.

    India concluded its address by calling all sides to maintain peace and exercise restraint. This, even as diplomatic efforts need to be intensified for an amicable solution soon, Ambassador Tirumurti added.
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 08:48 am

