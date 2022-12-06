 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine conflict spurs some Russians to seek Kalashnikov training

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

Neither Russia nor Ukraine give up-to-date numbers on losses, but tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides are estimated by the U.S. military to have been killed or wounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File image)

In a sports club just outside Moscow run by a former Russian special forces captain, 70 women and men turned out to train with automatic rifles on Saturday, many of them seeking military skills because of the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

The United States and its Western allies have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a devastating post-imperial land grab, but inside Russia what the Kremlin calls "a special military operation" is seen differently by some Russians.

President Vladimir Putin casts the conflict as a watershed moment when Russia finally stood up to arrogant Western hegemony after decades of humiliation in the years since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

Russia, Putin says, is defending Russians in Ukraine against a decadent West that ultimately wants to carve up Russia's vast resources and eradicate Russian civilisation. The West denies such a plot.

The upsurge in patriotism among some Russians is such that civilians like 31-year-old Vladimir are seeking out urban warfare training in free classes provided by Ilya Shadrikov, a former captain in the Federal Security Service's (FSB) elite special forces Directorate "A".

"We are doing urban military training which for us civilians who have not served in the army could be a very useful skill if we need to defend our homes or if we need to be sent to the front to defend our motherland," said Vladimir, after 45 minutes of training with Kalashnikov automatic weapons.