you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 07:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uklana Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Uklana Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Uklana Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Uklana constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Uklana is an Assembly constituency in Hisar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 78.45% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 73.36% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Anoop Dhanak won this seat by a margin of 17927 votes, which was 12.73% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 140781 votes.

Naresh Selwal won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3738 votes. INC polled 111709 votes, 41.15% of the total votes polled.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Haryana #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

