Uklana Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Uklana Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Uklana is an Assembly constituency in Hisar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 78.45% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 73.36% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Anoop Dhanak won this seat by a margin of 17927 votes, which was 12.73% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 140781 votes.