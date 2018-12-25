App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

U'khand CM launches universal health coverage scheme

Under the scheme, each household in the state will be able to avail medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh annually.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Taking inspiration from the Centre's 'Ayushmaan Bharat' scheme, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat launched the 'Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana' on Tuesday, making the hill state first in the country to offer universal health coverage. Under the scheme, each household in the state will be able to avail medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh annually.

The government did not want anyone in the state to be unable to afford medical treatment, so all the households have been included under the scheme, Rawat said.

The scheme will benefit 23 lakh households and will cover 1,350 critical diseases, he said.

A total of 99 government and 66 private hospitals have been selected under the scheme, he added.

While distributing scheme-related "golden cards" to beneficiaries, Rawat signed memoranda of understanding (MOU) with private hospitals and announced that soon free of cost OPD facilities will be available for children and elderly people in the state.

The chief minister also announced that the state's dedicated air ambulance service will be operational from 26 January.

Rawat also launched the mobile application and website for 'Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana'.

He said the government was following the teachings of ancient Hindu texts and working for wellbeing of all.

He claimed, telemedicine and teleradiology facilities have been made available in remote areas of the state by the government.
First Published on Dec 25, 2018 08:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.