UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson's resignation: What has happened so far and what happens next?

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned on Monday night, sending alarm bells ringing across the government. Johnson was the public face during the 2016 Brexit campaign, urging citizens to quit European Union.

Johnson was the third high-level resignation in 24 hours.

Here’s an explainer on Johnson’s resignation and what it means for the UK government and Brexit:

Why did Johnson resign?

The immediate reason that Johnson cited for his resignation was UK Prime Minister Theresa May and her Brexit strategy. In a letter, Johnson wrote that May was leading the UK into a “semi-Brexit” and that the Brexit dream was “dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt".

Johnson’s reaction was to the July 6 document published by the UK government outlining a Brexit strategy that favoured a “soft exit” from the EU, which essentially means that the UK would be out of the EU while maintaining close ties with it, including allowing free movement of people. Johnson believed that this would leave Britain to be a “vassal state".

Johnson was reported to have been opposed to the strategy, but it seemed as if he had accepted it eventually. According to the Guardian, Johnson wanted to make it work. However, Guardian cites the foreign secretary’s friends stating that Johnson felt as if he was “bounced” into accepting the agreement.

What does this mean for the Theresa May government?

Johnson is not the first high-level resignation from the May government. Brexit secretary David Davis and Steve Baker, both from the Department of Exiting the European Union, had resigned just a couple of hours before Johnson did.

May has replaced both Davis and Johnson with Dominik Raab and Jeremy Hunt respectively, but the resignations have sparked doubts regarding May’s Brexit strategy and her leadership.

Moreover, reports suggest that the plan and subsequent resignations might trigger more ministers from the cabinet resigning over their opposition to soft exit. This would trigger a crisis in the government.

Can May be dislodged due to the resignations?

The resignations essentially signal a war within the Tory — as the Conservative Party is often called — camp, and those from within the party who wish a hardline exit from the EU might call for a vote of confidence in May’s leadership.

However, if May decides to stay on as prime minister, it would require only a simple majority of the Conservative Party’s 316 lawmakers to vote for her continuation. Moreover, the process could take three months to complete, by which time the Brexit date would be nearing.

Plus, the UK government needs to seal a withdrawal deal with the EU in October this year, and cannot afford a leaderless government, or one in shambles.

What next?

It remains to be seen whether May withdraws her plan, as proposed in her July 6 document, due to pressure of more resignations.

Withdrawal of the plan would mean unravelling the effort put into bringing the UK government on the same page in terms of its vision for Brexit.

If May, on the other hand, doesn’t withdraw the plan, she probably risks more resignations.

In case the Torys decide to replace May, the opposition Labour Party could pressurise for general elections to be called. Without that, however, elections seem unlikely.

Meanwhile, the government is scheduled to publish its white paper on UK-EU relationship next week. The white paper details the policy that the UK government intends to take regarding Brexit, and would invite months of debate on the policy.