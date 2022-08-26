UGC declares 21 universities fake, maximum in Delhi; here are the details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on August 26 declared a list of 21 "self-styled, unrecognized institutions" as fake and ordered that these universities "are not empowered to confer any degree." The state-wise details of fake universities are available on UGC's website ugc.ac.in.

"Students and Public at large are hereby informed that presently following 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," the statutory body said in a statement. It keeps releasing lists of fake universities across the country from time to time.

Delhi tops the list with eight such institutions, namely, All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences, Commercial University Ltd. Daryaaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Uttar Pradesh comes next with four institutions labelled as "fake" by UGC. They are - Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

Other states include Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh with one fake university each while West Bengal and Odisha have two such universities.