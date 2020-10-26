172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|uddhav-thackeray-worse-product-of-nepotism-kangana-ranaut-6014971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uddhav Thackeray 'worse product of nepotism': Kangana Ranaut

Addressing remarks made by the Thackerays, Kangana said that the Maharashtra chief minister was the worst product of nepotism

Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

After the Chief Minister of Maharastra defended his state and issued a veiled attack while speaking at Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally on October 25, Kangana Ranaut was swift at responding to all the claims raised against her.

At the annual Dusshera rally which was held in Savarkar hall in Dadar, Thackeray hinted that some people had come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abused the city by calling it Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Those crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son," said Thackeray, addressing allegations raised over his son Aaditya Thackeray's involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, LiveMint reported.

Close

Addressing the Chief Minister on Twitter, Kangana said that Uddhav Thackeray was a very petty person.

"Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here," she said.

Addressing remarks made by the Uddhav Thackeray, Kangana said that the Chief Minister was the worst product of nepotism.

"He is claiming I won't get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son's age this is how you speak to a self made single woman, Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism," she said.

Further adding, the Bollywood actress said, Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father’s power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn’t want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self respect and self worth."

She also criticised his actions, claiming that Thackeray is "acting like he owns" Maharashtra.  


This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut is vocal against the Maharastra's ruling government. On September 9, the "Queen" actress lashed out in a video message in which she addresses Thackeray as "tu" (you).

In the clip, it can be seen that Kangana said, "Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow."

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Kangana Ranaut #mumbai #Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray

