MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Understand how derivatives can give you advantages over cash flows. Register now.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Uddhav Thackeray undergoes spine surgery, doing well: CMO

Uddhav Thackeray (61) has been moved to a ward after his surgery, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoting two doctors of the hospital – Ajit Desai and Shekhar Bhojraj.

PTI
November 12, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray successfully underwent a cervical spine surgery at the H N Reliance Hospital, his office said on Friday.

Thackeray (61) has been moved to a ward after his surgery, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoting two doctors of the hospital – Ajit Desai and Shekhar Bhojraj.

"The doctors said he was stable during the surgery and has been doing well,” the statement said.

Dr Desai is a cardiologist, while Dr Bhojraj is a spine surgeon.

On Wednesday, Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated.

Close
Earlier this week, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Nov 12, 2021 02:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.