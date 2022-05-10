Uday Kotak's word of caution amid Russia-Ukraine war is about a 'burning Lanka'

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak, in a tweet today, said that doing what is right is crucial as the Russia-Ukraine war rages for over 75 days now. His tweet also had a word of caution of what not to do as he cited the Sri Lankan crisis as well.

“The Russia Ukraine war goes on and the going gets tough. True test of nations is now. Strength of institutions like the judiciary, regulators, police, Government, Parliament will matter. Doing what is right and not populist is crucial. A “burning Lanka” tells all what not to do!” Kotak, 63, tweeted.

The billionaire banker has in the recent days tweeted frequently on the Russian invasion. Just on Sunday, he tweeted: “How true the statement of Vladimir Lenin I had tweeted earlier about rings in the 2nd week of Ukraine Russia conflict. With hindsight of Covid over 2 years, I am even more convinced that we are in a never normal world. Change is at a speed unthinkable by human race earlier.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin has termed a “special military operation” began on February 24 and has continued till date with the violence showing no signs of ceasing. Thousands of people, including civilians, have been killed in the violence while millions have been displaced from their homes.

The United States and many Western countries have heavily sanctioned Russia, which Putin has shrugged off, and even threatened nuclear attack on its neighbour, a former Soviet republic.

Sri Lanka, which has plunged into a deepening crisis, saw massive protests just a day ago with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigning from the top post. The Rajapaksa family loyalists and anti-government protesters clashed on Monday which eventually led to buses being torched and the destruction of the memorial built for the parents of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his PM brother. Protesters also set ablaze their family home.

For months, the island country suffered long power outages, food, medicine and fuel shortages – the worst economic crisis in the country’s history sparking anti-government protests across the heavily tourism dependent nation.