Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uber partners GAIL Gas to boost use of CNG ecosystem

GAIL Gas CNG Stations and Uber will promote the adoption of cleaner fuels like CNG in cars on Uber platform in Bengaluru.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US-based cab aggregator Uber today said it has partnered GAIL Gas to promote the usage of CNG (compressed natural gas) across various cities in India. In the first leg, the initiative is being rolled out in Bengaluru and will subsequently be extended pan-India including several other cities like Hyderabad and Kolkata, Uber India said in a statement.

As part of this partnership -- termed as 'Hasiru Bengaluru' or 'Green Bengaluru', GAIL Gas CNG Stations and Uber will promote the adoption of cleaner fuels like CNG in cars on Uber platform in Bengaluru.

Also, GAIL Gas will provide free CNG to the first 500 cars joining under the programme, capped at a maximum of Rs 10,000 per car (to be offered over four months), the statement said, adding that Uber will also provide a joining award of Rs 10,000 to the first 500 CNG vehicles driving with the platform.

"Uber will create awareness among its driver partner community on the benefits of CNG through several channels. In order to promote cleaner fuel vehicles, GAIL Gas and Uber will also be leading conversations with OEMs, auto dealers and retrofitters," the statement said.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 08:03 am

