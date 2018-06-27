Uber finally gets a 'licence to drive' in London, but conditions apply

Uber can heave a sigh of relief, as it has finally been granted a 15-month operating license in the city of London. Last September, Uber was refused its license renewal request by Transport for London (TFL), citing reasons among many that the US taxi App was not a “fit and proper” operator, as reported by the BBC.

Even though Uber has been granted a license, it is but probationary. In that, "Uber has been put on probation - their 15-month license has a clear set of conditions that TFL will thoroughly monitor and enforce", Mayor of London Sadiq Hassan said. After a two-day hearing at the Westminster Magistrate’s Court, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said Uber was now considered "fit and proper". Uber was also ordered to pay TFL’s legal costs of £425,000.

One of the major reasons for Uber being refused a license was the company’s failure to report serious criminal offense and its use of technology to allegedly evade law enforcement officials.

Uber, however, has a history of conflicts and bumpy beginnings, when it comes to expanding its operations outside the US. The company has been caught napping frequently, ignoring regulations whenever they plan to launch in a new location.

Although the company has its strategies and guidelines in place for most of the part, it has never been an easy affair for the company to set its foot in a new city.

About the conditions laid out by London authorities, Tom Elvidge, General Manager of Uber in UK said, “We will continue to work with (Transport for London) to address their concerns and earn their trust, while providing the best possible service for our customers.”