App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber finally gets a 'licence to drive' in London, but conditions apply

One of the major reasons for Uber being refused a license was the company’s failure to report serious criminal offense and its use of technology to allegedly evade law enforcement officials.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Uber can heave a sigh of relief, as it has finally been granted a 15-month operating license in the city of London. Last September, Uber was refused its license renewal request by Transport for London (TFL), citing reasons among many that the US taxi App was not a “fit and proper” operator, as reported by the BBC.

Even though Uber has been granted a license, it is but probationary. In that, "Uber has been put on probation - their 15-month license has a clear set of conditions that TFL will thoroughly monitor and enforce", Mayor of London Sadiq Hassan said. After a two-day hearing at the Westminster Magistrate’s Court, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said Uber was now considered "fit and proper". Uber was also ordered to pay TFL’s legal costs of £425,000.

One of the major reasons for Uber being refused a license was the company’s failure to report serious criminal offense and its use of technology to allegedly evade law enforcement officials.

Uber, however, has a history of conflicts and bumpy beginnings, when it comes to expanding its operations outside the US. The company has been caught napping frequently, ignoring regulations whenever they plan to launch in a new location.

related news

Although the company has its strategies and guidelines in place for most of the part, it has never been an easy affair for the company to set its foot in a new city.

About the conditions laid out by London authorities, Tom Elvidge, General Manager of Uber in UK said, “We will continue to work with (Transport for London) to address their concerns and earn their trust, while providing the best possible service for our customers.”
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #London #Trending News #Uber

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.