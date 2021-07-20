Two markets in Delhi's Kamla Nagar closed till Wednesday for violating COVID norms

Representational Image

The Kolhapur Road market and the Inner Circle market, both in the city's Kamla Nagar area, will remain closed till Wednesday 8 pm for not adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and violating guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), according to an official order.

The restrictions are not applicable to shops dealing in essential goods and services, clarified the order issued on Monday by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil Lines) Rajiv Ranjan.

During the inspection, it was found that shopkeepers and vendors at the Kolhapur Road market and the Inner Circle market (Bada Gol Chakkar market) of Kamla Nagar were not maintaining social distancing, wearing masks etc, the order said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The markets were closed with effect from 8 pm on July 19 till 8 pm on July 21 or further orders, whichever is earlier, the order read.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

It warned of necessary action under section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant applicable Act, against any shopkeeper found violating the order or any act which may spread COVID-19.

The order also directed the market welfare associations concerned to give written submission within one day of the order and put up proper system for following COVID appropriate behaviour.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the national capital saw a phased unlock process.