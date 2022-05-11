English
    Two encounters between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

    PTI
    May 11, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
    Representative image: (Source: AP)

    Two encounters broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag and Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

    The terrorists and security forces were engaged in a gunbattle in Salinder forests in Bandipora, a police spokesman said.

    Another encounter started at Marhama in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

    There were no reports of any casualties in either of the operations so far, he said adding further details were awaited.



    PTI
    first published: May 11, 2022 06:42 pm
