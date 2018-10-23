Two dead, 14 injured in stampede at Santragachi station, near Howrah in West Bengal

At least 14 persons were injured in a "stampede-like situation" on a foot overbridge at Santragachi railway station in West Bengal on Tuesday evening, a South Eastern Railway (SER) spokesman told media persons.

Out of the injured who were rushed to a civic hospital, two who were critically wounded succumbed to their injuries.

The incident occurred when an express train and two EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) locals arrived at the station at the same time at around 6.30 pm and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains, he said.

The Nagercoil-Shalimar Express and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time, while Shalimar-Vishakhapatnam Express and Santragachi-Chennai Express were scheduled to arrive shortly, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

The incident occurred between platform numbers two and three at Santragachi station of South Eastern Railway, about 10 km from Howrah station, he said.

A large number of passengers either deboarded or were waiting to board trains at the same time, leading to a rush on the foot overbridge.

While 11 injured persons were taken to Howrah General Hospital for treatment, three others were administered first aid at the station, he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh compensation for the injured, news agency ANI reported.



Another unfortunate incident on railways today. Sadly, too many such tragedies are happening like this even during festive season, including Amritsar. Railways are the lifeline of our nation. Safety of rail passengers must be taken care of at all times

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 23, 2018

Banerjee tweeted:

Several express trains stop at the station, apart from numerous EMU locals of SER.

Thousands of people use the station every day since it is easier to travel to and from the south and central Kolkata from Santragachi.

With inputs from PTI