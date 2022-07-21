trends Twitter’s revenue model explained: How does the social media platform make money Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk may have called off the $44 billion Twitter deal but have you ever wondered what piqued his interest in the micro-blogging site in the first place? Remember, Musk is known to make profitable and futuristic investments only. Twitter operates a social network used by more than 217 million people worldwide. The platform hosts content in any genre imaginable – with certain noticeable exceptions. The platform is home to journalists, entertainers, businesses, brands, and private users. Anyone can join Twitter and set up an account for free. But how exactly does the social media platform make money? Watch this video to know more about Twitter's revenue model.