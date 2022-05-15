Twitter users are being ‘manipulated’, says Elon Musk. Jack Dorsey responds

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, continuing his online posts about Twitter, said on May 15 that users were being unknowingly “manipulated” by its algorithm.

Elon Musk told his Twitter followers that it was very important they “fix” their Twitter feeds.

Providing them instructions on how to do that, he said: “ Tap home button. Tap stars on upper right of screen. Select “Latest tweets”. You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize. Easy to switch back and forth to see the difference.”

Musk’s tweet drew a response from Jack Dorsey -- Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO. He said Twitter’s algorithm was designed to save users’ time.

“…when you are away from app for a while,” he continued. “Pull to refresh goes back to reverse chron as well.”

Musk has been pointing out Twitter’s flaws over the last few months, promising reforms if his $44 billion to acquire the social network goes through.

The agreement is presently on hold, with Musk saying that he is waiting for the company to provide him data related to fake accounts on the platform.

The deal was paused after Twitter revealed in an exchange filing that less than 5 percent of its daily active users were "false or spam".

Musk has vowed to eliminate spam bots from Twitter. In a tweet on May 14, he announced that he would conduct his own research to determine the true number of spam accounts on the social network.

Following up on that tweet, he said Twitter’s legal team had accused him of flouting a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that its bot check sample size was 100.