'Disappointed. Not how I imagined leaving Twitter': Top executive sacked by Parag Agrawal

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has fired two top executives -- Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falack -- amid billionaire Elon Musk's impending takeover of the social network.

Beykpour, Twitter’s head of product, said he had not imagined leaving the company in this manner.

“Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction,” he tweeted on May 12. “While I’m disappointed, I take solace in a few things: I am INSANELY proud of what our collective team achieved over the last few years, and my own contribution to this journey.”

Falack, general manager of revenue, also confirmed on Twitter that he had been removed by Agrawal but later deleted the tweet.

“I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I’ve been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years,” he added. “Building and running these businesses is a team sport.”

Agrawal responded to both their announcements, thanking them for the work they had done at Twitter.

After Beykpour and Falack’s removal, Jay Sullivan, will take over as Twitter’s head of product as well as interim head of revenue, The Verge reported.

Agrawal has said in a memo that Twitter needed the "right leaders at right time", The New York Times reported.

He added that Sullivan’s “product vision, ability to inspire, move quickly and drive change is what Twitter needs now, and in the future.”