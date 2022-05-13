English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    'Disappointed. Not how I imagined leaving Twitter': Top executive sacked by Parag Agrawal

    Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s head of product, was told by Parag Agrawal that he wanted to take the team in a different direction. Meanwhile Bruce Falack, Twitter’s general manager of revenue, also confirmed that he had been removed from his position.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST
    Kayvon Beykpour served as Twitter’s head of product. (Image credit: @kayvz/Twitter)

    Kayvon Beykpour served as Twitter’s head of product. (Image credit: @kayvz/Twitter)


    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has fired two top executives -- Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falack -- amid billionaire Elon Musk's impending takeover of the social network.

    Beykpour, Twitter’s head of product, said he had not imagined leaving the company in this manner.

    Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction,” he tweeted on May 12. “While I’m disappointed, I take solace in a few things: I am INSANELY proud of what our collective team achieved over the last few years, and my own contribution to this journey.”

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Falack, general manager of revenue, also confirmed on Twitter that he had been removed by Agrawal but later deleted the tweet.

     

    “I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I’ve been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years,” he added. “Building and running these businesses is a team sport.”

    Agrawal responded to both their announcements, thanking them for the work they had done at Twitter.

    After Beykpour and Falack’s removal, Jay Sullivan, will take over as Twitter’s head of product as well as interim head of revenue, The Verge reported.

    Agrawal has said in a memo that Twitter needed the "right leaders at right time", The New York Times reported.

    He added that Sullivan’s “product vision, ability to inspire, move quickly and drive change is what Twitter needs now, and in the future.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Parag Agrawal #Twitter #Twitter Takeover
    first published: May 13, 2022 07:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.