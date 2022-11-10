Twitter manager seen sleeping on office floor among those who survived layoffs

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk sacked nearly 50 percent of the social network's staff last week but who are the employees he retained?

One of them is a manager whose photo showing her sleeping on the office floor had recently gone viral online.

"When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you sleep where you work," Esther Crawford had tweeted in response when one of her colleagues shared the photo.

Crawford is a products manager at Twitter. Her prominence has been rising at the social network lately, The Information reported.

She has been actively tweeting updates about Twitter's new plans.

In one of her tweets, she wrote: "Elon is willing to try lots of things -- many will fail, some will succeed. The goal is to find the right mix of successful changes to ensure the long-term health and growth of the business."

She has also been seen extending support to her sacked colleagues.

There has been criticism about how Twitter sacked its employees, in many cases without formal communication.

"People would find out not by any phone call or any email... but just by seeing their work laptop automatically reboot and just to go blank," a engineer told news agency AFP.

One employee found himself logged out of accounts at 3 am.

Another worker was sacked after being at Twitter for 10 years. She received her anniversary present after the layoffs.





“Got a special delivery today!!” she wrote.