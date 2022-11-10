Twitter manager seen sleeping on office floor among those who survived layoffs

(Image credit: @evanstnlyjones/Twitter)

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk sacked nearly 50 percent of the social network's staff last week but who are the employees he retained?

One of them is a manager whose photo showing her sleeping on the office floor had recently gone viral online.

"When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you sleep where you work," Esther Crawford had tweeted in response when one of her colleagues shared the photo.



When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD

— Esther Crawford (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

Crawford is a products manager at Twitter. Her prominence has been rising at the social network lately, The Information reported.

She has been actively tweeting updates about Twitter's new plans.

In one of her tweets, she wrote: "Elon is willing to try lots of things -- many will fail, some will succeed. The goal is to find the right mix of successful changes to ensure the long-term health and growth of the business."



There are no sacred cows in product at Twitter anymore. Elon is willing to try lots of things -- many will fail, some will succeed. The goal is to find the right mix of successful changes to ensure the long-term health and growth of the business. https://t.co/cMf27EmmpJ — Esther Crawford (@esthercrawford) November 9, 2022



She has also been seen extending support to her sacked colleagues.



I absolutely loved working with you. Thank you for everything and I can't wait to see you in NYC sometime for a LOT of drinks my friend.

— Esther Crawford (@esthercrawford) November 4, 2022

There has been criticism about how Twitter sacked its employees, in many cases without formal communication.

"People would find out not by any phone call or any email... but just by seeing their work laptop automatically reboot and just to go blank," a engineer told news agency AFP.

One employee found himself logged out of accounts at 3 am.



Well this isn’t looking promising. Can’t log into emails. Mac wont turn on. But so grateful this is happening at 3am. Really appreciate the thoughtfulness on the timing front guys. Meanwhile to everyone else at Twitter, you’re the best #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/iWyAPeURcm — Chris Younie (@ChrisYounie) November 4, 2022



Another worker was sacked after being at Twitter for 10 years. She received her anniversary present after the layoffs.



got a special delivery today!! pic.twitter.com/Xzc3cmEEfJ

— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) November 7, 2022

“Got a special delivery today!!” she wrote.