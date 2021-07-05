MARKET NEWS

Twitter Inc failed to comply with new IT Rules: Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre, in an affidavit filed in the high court, said any non-compliance amounts to breach of provisions of IT Rules, leading to Twitter losing its immunity conferred under the IT Act.

PTI
July 05, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
Twitter | Representative image

The Centre Monday told the Delhi High Court that social media giant Twitter Inc has failed to comply with India's new IT Rules, which is law of the land and is mandatorily required to be complied with.

The affidavit has been filed in response to a plea by lawyer Amit Acharya, in which he claimed non-compliance of the Centre's new IT Rules by the platform.
